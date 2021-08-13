Friday News Dump: It's Code Red For Humanity, And Other News

Why are we not screaming about this?

Because John Kerry has a private jet, obviously! And if you watch Fox News, that's the only climate story you'll get.

A major UN report said that we can no longer stop the impact of climate change from intensifying over the coming decades.



What are the main takeaways from the report? Listen to today’s episode of The Daily.https://t.co/dGNJUK1ULF — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 13, 2021

You're probably not hearing much about how President Biden's Build Back Better plan is working to change our fossil fuel dependency:

So great to see @SecGranholm out there ensuing people know how much BID and Build Back Better will lower costs And address climate change https://t.co/YVP61jY0jc — NeeraTanden46 (@NeeraTanden46) August 13, 2021

Climate-fueled wildfires hit tropical Pacific islands and wreak havoc on native ecosystems. https://t.co/ZAAWonu7SC — The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2021

How activist hedge funds went from corporate raiders to climate heroes https://t.co/VXH8qAbSP6 — Fast Company (@FastCompany) August 13, 2021

The IPCC’s latest climate report is dire. But it also included some prospects for hope | Rebecca Solnit https://t.co/rmqZ7hiJ1x — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) August 13, 2021



***********************

The Tampa Bay Times obtained 4 months of emails between Fox News & FL Gov. Ron DeSantis — 1,250 pages of what they describe as a “striking effort by Fox to inflate the Republican’s profile.”



Fox News invited him on air 113 times, or nearly once a day.https://t.co/spsgKzUl6a — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 13, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks it down perfectly:



“SCREW YOUR FREEDOM!”

pic.twitter.com/VjhBghy5N9 — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) August 11, 2021

Seeing Dorothy Oliver bring vaccines to her town and persuade people to take them, in this short film, is extraordinary and beautiful. She does it with love. And love works.



A stunning 94% of Panola, Alabama, is vaccinated because of her. https://t.co/JeOF9AeaLl — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) August 11, 2021

The coolest looking slide I've ever seen.pic.twitter.com/fMWdTukLz1 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 11, 2021

NOT NOW, MURDER HORNETS https://t.co/IBpzztv9uu — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 13, 2021

Scoop: The stock that Rand Paul’s wife bought in the maker of Remdisivir early in the Covid pandemic was the only time in 10 years that Paul or his wife had purchased shares of an individual stock.



With the great Dan Mangan. https://t.co/rHFYgAOHNh — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 13, 2021

Health care workers were "asked to do heroic things," but as cases rise among the unvaccinated and hospitals fill up again, there is a feeling "that maybe we're not all in this together," Dr. Chavi Karkowsky says about mental health of the community during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5v4Uy1e3gx — New Day (@NewDay) August 13, 2021

Megyn Kelly's The Delta

Fall Plans Variant pic.twitter.com/DSBMs6M3Nu — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 12, 2021

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett retires from performing on "doctors' orders." https://t.co/Zd7DYt9xpW — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 13, 2021

If you don’t trust science & doctors, & don’t want the vaccine, don’t go to the hospital when you get really sick with the virus. Call your high school friends on FB. They’ll come over & care for you. — Regina Marston (@Marston4ca42) August 12, 2021

Trump: I will be reinstated today!



America: Bitch, you can’t even get reinstated on Twitter #ReinstatementDay — ⚡️𝓢𝓶𝓲𝓽𝓮!!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) August 13, 2021

Live from Kabul, @clarissaward just said she's getting msgs nonstop from Afghans who've worked w/US, completely desperate for help. One man threatening to stand in front of the US Embassy & set himself on fire if he doesn't get answers on his paperwork soon. — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) August 12, 2021

Youngkin wants Virginia's covid situation to resemble FLA. This alone is disqualifying https://t.co/uUrrN7zONm — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 13, 2021

The Supreme Court has blocked New York State’s eviction moratorium in a 6-3 decision.



Once again, the consequences of the 2016 election continue to affect our lives. — United for the People (@people4kam) August 12, 2021

Just to be clear, this "threat" from moderate Dems is a threat to force a vote that would result in the bipartisan bill *they* support failing to pass. It's senseless. There is no reason for this to be happening. The two-track strategy is designed to make *both* factions happy. https://t.co/ZDHEnIfNhE — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 13, 2021

Oh wow. More than 80 students were potentially exposed to COVID-19 on the first day of class in Reno, NV, on Monday after a parent sent their child to attend school, despite both the parent and child receiving a positive COVID test just 2 days earlier. https://t.co/8EpPnJ1mKd — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 13, 2021

The man suspected of killing five people before turning the gun on himself in a mass shooting in England was a Trump supporter who posted about “devil worshipers” and pedophiles in government https://t.co/vvJrldZOZn — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 13, 2021

BREAKING: UK cops say it was Incel! Jake Davison 22 a bodybuilder obsessed with 'not being attractive to women' shoots 5 including 5yrold girl in mass shooting in UK after sharing posts on Facebook quoting Trump and pictures holding a rifle with the US flag in the background. — Frank - 'Love, Children, Planet' - Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) August 13, 2021

Republicans know that their only chance of retaking control of the US House is illegal gerrymandering.



We will see them in court every single place they try it.

Every. Single. Place.https://t.co/nqs7o34A3M — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 12, 2021

lookins forward to watching Pelosi crush Josh Gottheimer (who will rid us of this turbulent gimbus?) https://t.co/vdX6kgVSzY via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 13, 2021

There are ZERO Pediatric ICU beds in Dallas, TX right now



It gets worse



Not only Dallas, but also in Dallas County and the NINETEEN County area surrounding it



It gets worse



There aren't any Peds ICU beds anywhere SEVENTY MILES from Dallas



Source : @JudgeClayJ / @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/OH10TgqvN8 — U.S. Navy Nurse Practitioner (ret.) (@USNMedicineCRNP) August 13, 2021

The myth of Republicanism says: poor people are poor because they're lazy. Both Taffer and Ingraham clawed their way out of the suburbs. She went to Dartmouth and Taffer started his career at 27 when was given the job of running the bar he was working in bc nobody else wanted it. https://t.co/aP1iRZX627 — Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) August 13, 2021

Parent attacks teacher after a mask dispute on the first day of school in California district, official says. https://t.co/TI6KAAUvzN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 13, 2021

Biden’s Infrastructure spending on climate is unprecedented AND at the same time, totally inadequate. Mainstream Media Struggles to Explain this basic discrepancy.

This is a really important article by @KateAronoff https://t.co/TubCMWVbyu pic.twitter.com/vsZYXtZUrK — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) August 13, 2021

This is how to do a chart. pic.twitter.com/SsOuSNgfhX — T Karney (@pecunium) August 13, 2021

That awkward GOP moment when you're a member of the party Putin has picked to destroy America.https://t.co/65czOGLsov — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 13, 2021

Trump did this in 2020! Afghan conflict: US and Taliban sign deal to end 18-year war - BBC News https://t.co/0dns8iPwMn — BJ (@HillBeverlyhill) August 13, 2021

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said on Thursday that more than 90% of counties in the U.S. are experiencing “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19 transmission. https://t.co/HO1MafRM2Q — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) August 13, 2021

Between the Delta variant and the UN’s new report on climate disasters, we’re living in a time of unparalleled anxiety and sadness. What better time for a little movie about a man, a swine and the unbearable weight of grief? | Sara Stewart for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/C7Q5xXBCZL — CNN (@CNN) August 13, 2021

In @newrepublic, I mourn for Afghanistan. Tragically, with the global pandemic and cataclysmic climate change, "the fate of Kabul and the fate of the Afghans who believed America’s promises don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world." https://t.co/ugPShWvRt7 — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) August 12, 2021

Seven years on, the abiding romance between Chinese students and U.S. colleges is dimming — and it's not just because of the pandemic, experts say. As someone who came to the U.S. on an F1 visa, this was a fascinating one to get to report. Hope you read:https://t.co/Riay7JRVeZ — Rebecca Tan 陈慧珊 (@rebtanhs) August 13, 2021

The 92-year-old leftist sees meaningful progress in news coverage. https://t.co/JYCuszLxk9 — The Nation (@thenation) August 13, 2021

From MLB about the exquisite ending of the “Field of Dreams” game last night. pic.twitter.com/oRpDtw3p41 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 13, 2021

Tucker Carlson pictured with Anton Lazzaro — who was just arrested for sex-trafficking minors this morning.



Notably, Matt Gaetz recently mentioned Tucker Carlson when defending his own sex-trafficking & rape scandal. (After which Gaetz was essentially blacklisted from Fox News.) pic.twitter.com/n1Keu6ez75 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 12, 2021

DEPT. OF 'SOMETIMES LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL'

Readers are telling me they love love love today's watchdog column. It's #uplifting. "A Texas man befriends an elderly Holocaust survivor. She says she’s been touched by an angel" https://t.co/BVnsOVnIha — Dave Lieber, CSP (@DaveLieber) August 1, 2021

#VIDEO Virginia 'Ginny' Oliver has been catching lobsters off the coast of Maine since she was 7 - and now, at the ripe age of 101, she's still going stronghttps://t.co/uuZNFWShj3 pic.twitter.com/b8uDp69FjT — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 1, 2021

Break out the tissues.



NYC Prima Ballerina Marta C. Gonzalez Valencia suffers from Alzheimer’s.



She listens to Swan Lake and it all comes back to her...pic.twitter.com/KexC506Q4w — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 9, 2020

Very very good girls and boys… pic.twitter.com/C7FSfifNeY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 13, 2021

Amazing that natural selection can engineer such intricately patterned instincts, and amazing that it can squeeze so much behavioural complexity into such a tiny brain. https://t.co/ejoK6N71oc pic.twitter.com/KmFMMr6Qhm — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) August 12, 2021

Happy #WorldElephantDay! 🐘 🎉



We'll be watching these baby elephants on repeat pic.twitter.com/8eA6b29FOf — National Geographic (@NatGeo) August 12, 2021

Kitten learns how to groom itself by watching a tutorial.#kittens #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/m7rkic7y1x — Animal Prime (@AnimalPrime101) August 13, 2021

That's it for this week. Have a wonderful weekend and MASK UP!!!