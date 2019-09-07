Wonder Why NOAA Was So Quick To Lie For Trump?

Generally speaking, we like to think of the great bureaucracy of the federal government that operates irrespective of politics. It's not true, but certainly many of the pundits who told us liberals to calm down in 2000 and again in 2016 as democracy was robbed from us that the federal government was so large and functioned mostly autonomously that one president couldn't do a lot of damage.

Ha.

Still, it's jarring when we see a department that is supposed to be entirely scientifically-based, like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), making overtly political and manifestly false statements, merely to protect the rapidly decompensating ego of Donald Trump.

It has not gone over well in the environmental community.

Many critics say NOAA’s decision to back Trump is putting politics before facts and undermining forecasters’ ability to carry out their mission to protect life and property, while eroding public trust. They also worry about how the statement will affect Weather Service forecasters’ morale. Three former NOAA heads have expressed this concern. Kathryn Sullivan, a former NASA astronaut who ran the agency under President Barack Obama, said that throughout NOAA’s history, the agency — including its political appointees — has committed "to not let any political factors sway the scientific credibility and clarity of Weather Service forecasts and warnings.” She stated: “The anonymous and disingenuous statement NOAA tweeted out is a major breach of scientific integrity that damages the NWS and stains the agency’s leadership.”

The NOAA statement was officially "anonymous," but a sharp Twitter user looked into who is in charge of communications for NOAA and noted a very telling past CV.

A little som’som’ about the Director of Communications of #NOAA who sent out the statement backing up President Bonkers’ hurricane forecast. pic.twitter.com/RXS2FkxXXl — Coastal Elite (@cmkinmia) September 7, 2019

That's right, Julie Kay Roberts was formerly a member of the Donald Trump 2016 campaign and Inaugural Committee. Isn't that convenient?

Greg Sargent of the Washington Post notes that this is not the first time we've seen minions retconning Trump's addled brain spewing.

Trump doctored a weather chart and ordered a rear admiral to release a statement backing up his falsehoods.



The NOAA also jumped to Trump's defense, and the White House won't say if they engineered it.



By my count, something like this has happened at least 7 times.



*THREAD*

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

Again and again, government officials have wheeled into action in an effort to make Trump’s lies, errors and obsessions into truths, in some cases issuing “official” information explicitly shaped or doctored to do so.



I will tweet out 7 examples.https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

1) Multiple White House and administration officials issued official statements or were sent to hunt for evidence to prop up Trump's lies about his paltry inaugural crowd size:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD pic.twitter.com/ndRcngpCCt — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

2) The White House set up an official commission to validate Trump's repeated lies about voter fraud in the 2016 election.



Remember, those lies were rooted in Trump's rage over losing the popular vote:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD pic.twitter.com/mmSeDWerF9 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

3) When Trump lied wildly about Middle Easterners and terrorists infiltrating the migrant caravan, multiple officials pushed an entirely bogus "official" statistic designed to support Trump's claims:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD pic.twitter.com/d8TPLi0TqH — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

4) When Trump fake-promised a 10 percent middle class tax cut just before the midterms, multiple officials wheeled into *official* action to make it look as if this was a real thing. It wasn't:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD pic.twitter.com/nLe9ZT27QM — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

5) To justify suspending the credentials of CNN reporter Jim @Acosta after he enraged Trump, Sarah Sanders shared a video deceptively doctored to disgustingly smear Acosta:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD pic.twitter.com/87eTfQoRrI — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

6) After Trump fearmongered about the border by concocting a wildly false story about the binding and gagging of migrant women that was flatly debunked, a top border official went on an internal hunt for official "information" to make the story true:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD pic.twitter.com/nb5pgjKeFm — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019

7) To buttress Trump's nonstop distortions and lies about the migrant threat, the Department of Homeland Security issued a slick, official "presentation" that used a statistic to "support" his claims that was flat-out bogus nonsense:https://t.co/qSIKvfh0FD pic.twitter.com/cepsFZSSZf — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 7, 2019