Fox News Actually Covers Sharpie-Gate!

John Roberts, Fox News' Chief White House correspondent, explained in detail how Trump used a doctored official forecast map to cover up his incorrect statement about Alabama made during his hurricane Dorian briefing.

During this morning's America's Newsroom, Roberts discussed the unnecessary controversy Trump created to co-host Bill Hemmer.

I imagine Roberts may have his WH credentials pulled very soon.

Roberts said, "At the same time all of this is churning out in the Atlantic ocean, the president continues to defend a tweet that he sent out Sunday morning in which he said Alabama could possibly get some damage from Dorian."

He read off Trump's tweet: "The president tweeting, "Alabama was going to be hit or grazed, and then Hurricane Dorian took a different path (up along the East Coast). The Fake News knows this very well. That’s why they’re the Fake News!”

Roberts said, "A bit of a controversy has erupted over this because at his hurricane briefing yesterday. The president held up a graphic of a five day warning cone from last Friday, the 30th, which appeared to have been modified with a sharpie to extend the bubble out there..."

In a video clip Fox News played, Trump was asked if the map was altered by a sharpie.

Trump somberly replied, "I don't know, I don't know, I don't know."

Donald sounded just like a child caught with his hand in the cookie jar. And exactly like he did when he said he didn't know about the Stormy Daniels payments.

President Donald Trump signed this check eight months before he had this exchange on Air Force One:



Reporter - "Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?"



President Trump - "No." pic.twitter.com/j0ZaLwi4sX — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 27, 2019

Roberts continued his explanation.

"The president tweeted out a graphic of hurricane model plots collected by the South Florida water management district … to prove that Alabama was at risk and some of those tracks did come very close to the eastern part of Alabama,” he said.

“But those spaghetti models were from Thursday, August 28th. By the time the president tweeted about Alabama at 10:51 a.m. on Sunday, the forecast track had moved well east.”

“This is the 8:00 in the morning warning on Sunday the 1st and you can see they’re indicating that Dorian would stay well-off shore and well away from Alabama," Roberts explained.

Roberts said, "This was out nearly two hours before [Trump] issued that tweet.

But John Roberts didn't stop there when he said that some people "believe that by altering an official forecast that map the president broke a federal law."

That should be a felony for sure. Jill Wine-Banks has an opinion:

Where is a staff member with the brains & courage to stop 45 from insane & criminal acts. He tweeted Dorian would hit AL Rather than admit error, he showed a map doctored with a Sharpie to add AL. Violates 18 USC 2074. https://t.co/E5emy0spav — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 5, 2019

I don't often RT 45's lies, but this one is a danger to all in the path of Dorian. Shame on you DJT. Making it look like the path of Dorian would hurt Alabama just because you got the facts wrong and wouldn't admit it. https://t.co/Ze3NxW3Txe — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 4, 2019

As much craziness and illegality Trump and his administration have caused so far, altering a weather forecast during a hurricane using a sharpie is by far the most lamebrain thing any president has done publicly before him.

This narcissistic imbecile cannot admit to a simple error.