NOAA Throws Shade At Alabama National Weather Service To Serve Trump's Ego

Donald Trump's obsession with being proven right about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama story has now infected the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which put out an unsigned statement on a Friday night DISPUTING the statement by National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama that stated that Dorian would NOT hit Alabama.

Here is the tweet that the NWS put out on September 1st:

This is the tweet in question. It was posted soon after the President said on Sunday that Alabama was in danger of being hit by Hurricane Dorian (it wasn't) pic.twitter.com/vQjwyuauQ2 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 6, 2019

Here is NOAA dragging them:

Wow. NOAA throws the National Weather Service Office in Birmingham, Alabama under the bus.



Should be some interesting FOIA emails there. https://t.co/9Wpzsih9Bh — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 6, 2019

The Capital Weather Gang had thoughts:

BREAKING: NOAA has sided with President Trump, rather than its own scientists: https://t.co/9fFQpFrtbs — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 6, 2019

And here is the President of the National Weather Service Employees Organization with a sharp rebuke of NOAA:

Let me assure you the hard working employees of the NWS had nothing to do with the utterly disgusting and disingenuous tweet sent out by NOAA management tonight #NOAA — Dan Sobien (@pres_nwseo) September 6, 2019

Dan Sobien hasn't tweeted since April, so it is a big deal when he felt the need to come on to Twitter and make such a strong statement.

Just a reminder: Donald Trump is the one who altered the photo with a Sharpie to make the official weather map include Alabama. He has also tweeted over a dozen times in the last 5 days trying to assert that he is right. Why won't he just admit he misspoke? He could have admitted it and moved on and no one would have cared. Weather reports fluctuate as the storm track becomes more defined. Could it have hit Alabama if it had taken a sharp left turn? Sure. Was it in the models *early on*? I think some had a 5 - 10% chance. But that was DAYS before the storm actually hit and updated models as of August 30th or September 1st clearly showed that Alabama was not getting hit.

Yet, Toddler Trump cannot admit he is wrong, even about the little things. This is the man that has the nuclear codes.

Greg Sargent notes that this isn't the first time he's done this:

But it’s also illuminating to look at this as part of a much larger pattern: Again and again, government officials have wheeled into action in an effort to make Trump’s lies, errors and obsessions into truths, in some cases issuing “official” information explicitly shaped or doctored to do so. By my count, this has happened at least seven times:

He is browbeating government officials to serve his own ego. Sick.