Trump Attacks Hurricane Dorian Survivors As 'Drug Dealers And Very Bad People'

During a Monday press spray with the annoying chopper behind him, Trump belittled the victims of Hurricane Dorian (and the Bahamas in general) and claimed that many gang members and drug dealers were trying to get into the country along with the survivors.

America has a long-standing tradition of allowing survivors of natural disasters to enter the US, but The NY Times reported that evacuees were treated horribly, "The confusion over who could come was highlighted over the weekend when 119 people from the Bahamas were ordered to get off a ferry bound for Florida because they did not have the necessary United States travel visas."

Off-camera, a reporter asked how the United States is handling this precarious situation and instead of extending the hand of warmth and hopefulness, Trump smeared the people of the Bahamas in his usual vicious fashion.

Trump said Florida was hit but not too badly and mentioned Georgia and North Carolina as well, "so we’re also recovering from a hurricane."

Wow, no mention of Alabama and then he did what he does best: promote fear and loathing.

Trump said, "We have to be very careful. Everybody needs totally proper documentation. Because, look. the Bahamas has some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there.”

What does that even mean? Who wasn't supposed to be there and how would he know?

“I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very very bad drug dealers,” Trump said.

“We are going to be very very strong in that.”

Looking at the damage and wreckage and the rising call death toll that the island has suffered is astonishing, yet Donald Trump's main focus is keeping people suffering out of America.

That's his usual refrain.

Now if the conservative prime Minister Hubert Minnis had praised Trump effusively as Dorian was heading his way, Trump may have been a little kinder to his people.

The so-called president is a tremendous problem and a very bad person.