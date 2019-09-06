Abaco Survivor: 'It Was Like An Atomic Bomb Went Off'

CNN's New Day reported on the devastation in the Bahamas behind Hurricane Dorian.

"So many in the Abaco Islands lived through hours that were like a horror movie. like tornadoes touching down every minute," reporter Paula Newton said.

Words can't describe it. I don't wish it on nobody. Nobody. Words can't describe it. They could never categorize this. Never. It was like an atomic bomb went off.

"Residents here tell me their little island paradise is unrecognizable even to them. They're resourceful and self-reliant, they say, but they could never imagine a storm as powerful as Dorian. There's no better way to describe to you the force of Hurricane Dorian than to be right here where people rode out the storm in their living rooms and dining rooms," Newton said.

"The roof blew off the house here. The entire kitchen came down. Their refrigerator here ended up down on the ground. Their living room and dining room furniture is strewn all over. People describe these things being tossed around the island like projectiles. They all cowered, hovered in their bathroom and closets. Anything they could find to take shelter. There are now the beginnings of recovery but just the basics."

I'm sure it'll never be the same again. The people here are strong. We're going to do our best to rebuild the best way we can but we know it'll never be the same.

"The people of the Abaco Island know what they're up against. We were on this island. We didn't want to burden them and get stuck there. They offered us their homes. Could you imagine? After everything we've been through, the Cruz family let us be with them. and they're grappling with what a lot of people are grappling with here. Do we stay here and rebuild when literally, the devastation is almost complete?

"The other issue, John, is of course that death toll. Anecdotally, we've heard from so many people that they can count dozens they know who passed away, and that is the scary thing as the Behamas try to come to grips with everything Dorian has taken from them."