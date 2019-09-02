Hurricane Dorian Still Batters Away At Grand Bahama Island

This is a 4.5 hour loop. #Dorian just churning over Grand Bahama Island at Category 5 intensity and barely moving early this morning. pic.twitter.com/IHVMajwYAf

11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

If you're ever worked with a pressure washer, you know that the trick is to move only across the surface and don't let it blast too long in any one place -- because it will eat away at what's underneath.

Well, Grand Bahama Island has had a giant 225 mph-pressure washer pointed at it since last night, and it's expected to remain on the island another 36 hours (as of 9am EST). It is “moving little” west at 1mph with sustained winds of 165mph, according to the latest National Hurricane Center update.

6 AM EDT Tropical Cyclone Update on Hurricane #Dorian: Eye of Dorian Wobbling over Grand Bahama Island. https://t.co/1xVT0k15aM pic.twitter.com/vqJuHwgvas — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

The 8 AM EDT Intermediate Advisory on #Dorian has been issued. The hurricane is moving little over Grand Bahama Island, causing catastrophic conditions there. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/UIjo5jzLRt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

The Bahamas damage, from what we've seen, is overwhelming -- especially the Abaco Island neighborhood of Marsh Harbour. And the storm surge has infiltrated the local wells, leaving them without fresh water:

From @Firefly_Resort in Abaco. Not sure when video was shot, but to see trees stripped of its leaves and in some cases bark, you know this was an upper end of the scale hurricane. #Dorian pic.twitter.com/YUvL1HYu06 — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 2, 2019

Walk through storm-hit Elbow Cay shows extent of destruction in Hope Town as Hurricane Dorian lashes the Bahamas. https://t.co/XlEQufYmbY pic.twitter.com/wLGzTskV72 — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2019

"Please someone, please come help us": Bahamas residents survey devastated apartment building after Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco Islands. https://t.co/62Zy3sGveh pic.twitter.com/3Eqaf4TrNu — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2019

This video captures the devastation in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the country.



“There’s damages everywhere around my area,” one eyewitness said. “Cars and houses destroyed. This is what’s left of Marsh Harbour. This needs to end.” https://t.co/FAyq5Hajm4 pic.twitter.com/COn8Vn3Cuj

"We need help, everything down": Video shows damage to Marsh Harbour neighborhood as category 5 Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas. https://t.co/5PRQAOFWIQ pic.twitter.com/2xjQg5U3eK — ABC News (@ABC) September 2, 2019

Whether Dorian moves onshore to Florida or not, it's still a major danger to the east coast with tropical-storm force winds and storm surge:

Tropical-storm-force winds are mostly likely to start in Georgia early on Wednesday, in South Carolina late Wednesday, and in North Carolina early Thursday. Follow the latest #Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/WjJzaNFncj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Also overnight the computer models are all in better agreement with a #Dorian path just off the entire Southeast Coast with most having no landfall. The closest calls will be Cape Canaveral and Cape Hatteras. pic.twitter.com/Cb50mGxfZt — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) September 2, 2019

Those trying to figure out the #Dorian threat level to your coastal county:



Graphics at https://t.co/cD33F63Ie6 will tell you who is under watches/warnings for wind and surge.



Alternatively, click on your location on the map at https://t.co/0qUaH5Z3if to see hazard statements. pic.twitter.com/MmJ0D4Xh30 — Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) September 2, 2019

The big question is, does Dorian head west or make the predicted turn north off the Florida coast?

Another potentially piece of good news for #Florida:



The one major model that had a direct landfall of #Dorian (HWRF) has trended offshore overnight.



Other models like ECMWF & GFS trended a little closer to the coast (~50 miles offshore), a track that would still be dangerous. pic.twitter.com/6VUtNWmpfx — Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) September 2, 2019

