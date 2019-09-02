Hurricane Dorian Still Batters Away At Grand Bahama Island

11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:
If you're ever worked with a pressure washer, you know that the trick is to move only across the surface and don't let it blast too long in any one place -- because it will eat away at what's underneath.
Well, Grand Bahama Island has had a giant 225 mph-pressure washer pointed at it since last night, and it's expected to remain on the island another 36 hours (as of 9am EST). It is “moving little” west at 1mph with sustained winds of 165mph, according to the latest National Hurricane Center update.
The Bahamas damage, from what we've seen, is overwhelming -- especially the Abaco Island neighborhood of Marsh Harbour. And the storm surge has infiltrated the local wells, leaving them without fresh water:
Whether Dorian moves onshore to Florida or not, it's still a major danger to the east coast with tropical-storm force winds and storm surge:
The big question is, does Dorian head west or make the predicted turn north off the Florida coast?
We'll worry about these other storms later, I guess: