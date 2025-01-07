Orange Yam Purses Tiny Lips, Whines About Biden's Drilling Ban

The Orange Cheeto yesterday accused President Biden of making the presidential transition difficult, citing recent executive orders on climate and other official acts Biden has taken in his last weeks as president. ("Wahh! Wahh!" was heard emanating from his Mar-A-Lago suite.) Via The Hill:

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult [as] possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes,” Trump said on Truth Social. Biden announced earlier Monday he would block new drilling off the entire East Coast, as well as California, Oregon and Washington state, and block some drilling off Alaska’s coast in portions of the Northern Bering Sea and in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. [...] “Fear not, these ‘Orders’ will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!” the president-elect said.

But the Yam's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, told Axios interview the White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has actually been very helpful during the transition process.

“He has made great suggestions, helped make sure we stay on time with required functions, helped us navigate the labyrinth that is the Executive Office of the President, and been very professional,” she said.

“He introduced me to the ‘former chief of staff club’ and even hosted a dinner [for Wiles and the former chiefs] at his beautiful home,” Wiles added.

Well, we already knew not to believe anything that comes out of the Polished Turd's mouth. Thanks for the reminder!