NHC: #Dorian To Stay Off The Coast Of Florida

On CNN's New Day, an update on the latest about Hurricane Dorian.

"The National Hurricane Center just gave a new update as to the strength and the path of this storm. Let's go right to Chad Myers in the weather center. What's it look like as we hit here at 6:00 a.m.?" John Berman said.

Myers said the storm moved "about 6 miles in the past 24 hours."

"This is a 24 hour satellite loop. The eye is getting a little bit smaller, which means some of the winds may be getting more intense around the middle. Right now, the maximum wind is 120. We are still watching the radar, still watching bands come on shore. Every time one of the bands get close to you, moves over you, and the rain comes down, the wind picks up. It will pick up 20 to 30 miles per hour compared to the consistent wind speed.

"Here is the new track, completely offshore for the cone. The hurricane center will tell you, only 2/3 of all the storms are inside the cone. 1/6 on this side. 1/6 on that side. That's how they build the cone. They want to be at least somewhere in a 2/3 category. By the time they get to North Carolina, it's pretty darn close as a category 2. The storm moves up the east coast."

In the meantime, Grand Bahama Island is still getting pounded.

.@ArtemisChats shares these images of Grand Bahama Island— on the left a satellite image taken on Monday at 11:44aET, on the right an image from Google Maps of the same regions of Grand Bahama Island prior to Hurricane Dorian: pic.twitter.com/3reqtEyo5G — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 3, 2019

"Over the long weekend, Trump monitored Hurricane Dorian from a golf cart at his club in Virginia, calling for regular updates ... By 8 p.m. Monday ... the president had golfed twice and since Saturday morning pelted the American public with 122 tweets." https://t.co/Zl8HhahX6I — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 3, 2019

Hurricane #Dorian has stalled over the northern Bahamas but is expected to starting tracking toward north-northwest. While impacts were devastating over the northern Bahamas, southeast Florida has only been affected by occasional rain bands spiralling out from the core of Dorian. pic.twitter.com/KaxxpNfPp1

↓ Story continues below ↓ — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) September 3, 2019