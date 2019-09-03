Donald Trump Bashes His Own National Weather Service

The so-called president appears to think his job is to constantly blast out mean-spirited and demeaning tweets.

After telling the American people he never heard of a category five hurricane before even though we've already had four under his purview, he mistakenly tweeted out that Hurricane Dorian could be a disaster for the state of Alabama as well.

The NWS had to issue a correction immediately lest Trump's tweet caused a statewide panic.

Trump did not appreciate it and responded like he always does: as a spoiled rotten and entitled man-baby.

This idiocy started out on Sunday, the first day of September.

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

The NWS Birmingham responded to calm the waters since Trump made a phony statement.

Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019

Trump then went ballistic on Labor day

Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter @jonkarl of @ABCWorldNews. I suggested yesterday at FEMA that, along with Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, even Alabama could possibly come into play, which WAS true. They made a big deal about this... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

....when in fact, under certain original scenarios, it was in fact correct that Alabama could have received some “hurt.” Always good to be prepared! But the Fake News is only interested in demeaning and belittling. Didn’t play my whole sentence or statement. Bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

This is sick.

Can he shut the f*ck up for one day instead of inserting his ego into every single incident that gets even a sliver of national attention?

Hurricane Dorian is a massive story and if any president is going to weigh in on the consequences of an encroaching hurricane, they need to at least know what they are talking about.

↓ Story continues below ↓

That is never the case with this megalomaniac. His narcissism is spewed out of his mouth like an uncontrollable attack of diarrhea and it's dangerous.

His words have real-life consequences for the US population and I'm afraid a double dose of Imodium will not stop it.