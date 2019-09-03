Donald Trump Bashes His Own National Weather Service

The so-called president appears to think his job is to constantly blast out mean-spirited and demeaning tweets.
After telling the American people he never heard of a category five hurricane before even though we've already had four under his purview, he mistakenly tweeted out that Hurricane Dorian could be a disaster for the state of Alabama as well.
The NWS had to issue a correction immediately lest Trump's tweet caused a statewide panic.
Trump did not appreciate it and responded like he always does: as a spoiled rotten and entitled man-baby.
This idiocy started out on Sunday, the first day of September.
The NWS Birmingham responded to calm the waters since Trump made a phony statement.
Trump then went ballistic on Labor day
This is sick.
Can he shut the f*ck up for one day instead of inserting his ego into every single incident that gets even a sliver of national attention?
Hurricane Dorian is a massive story and if any president is going to weigh in on the consequences of an encroaching hurricane, they need to at least know what they are talking about.
That is never the case with this megalomaniac. His narcissism is spewed out of his mouth like an uncontrollable attack of diarrhea and it's dangerous.
His words have real-life consequences for the US population and I'm afraid a double dose of Imodium will not stop it.