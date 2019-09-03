Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Donald Trump Bashes His Own National Weather Service

The National Weather Service didn't get the Trump White House memo: "Nobody is ever allowed to correct the king."
By John Amato
Donald Trump Bashes His Own National Weather Service
"I'm the very best at being a weatherman, believe me." Image from: @bluegal

The so-called president appears to think his job is to constantly blast out mean-spirited and demeaning tweets.

After telling the American people he never heard of a category five hurricane before even though we've already had four under his purview, he mistakenly tweeted out that Hurricane Dorian could be a disaster for the state of Alabama as well.

The NWS had to issue a correction immediately lest Trump's tweet caused a statewide panic.

Trump did not appreciate it and responded like he always does: as a spoiled rotten and entitled man-baby.

This idiocy started out on Sunday, the first day of September.

The NWS Birmingham responded to calm the waters since Trump made a phony statement.

Trump then went ballistic on Labor day

This is sick.

Can he shut the f*ck up for one day instead of inserting his ego into every single incident that gets even a sliver of national attention?

Hurricane Dorian is a massive story and if any president is going to weigh in on the consequences of an encroaching hurricane, they need to at least know what they are talking about.


↓ Story continues below ↓

That is never the case with this megalomaniac. His narcissism is spewed out of his mouth like an uncontrollable attack of diarrhea and it's dangerous.

His words have real-life consequences for the US population and I'm afraid a double dose of Imodium will not stop it.

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.