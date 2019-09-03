Trump Has Never Heard Of Cat 5 Hurricanes For The Fourth Time

Hurricane Dorian clobbered the northern Bahamas, a Category 5 hurrican with 200-mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as people evacuated to schools, churches and other shelters.

Nine Florida counties ordered mandatory evacuations. (Weather Channel)

And according to to Weather Expert Przninit Stupid, a Category 5 Hurricane has never been seen before! The Biggest! Yuge! The Best!

Oh, wait:

President Trump: “I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of a Category 5.” Also President Trump: pic.twitter.com/lj8c5yeUQ1 — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) September 2, 2019

We should note that Comrade Stupid stayed in the US to monitor the situation and sent Pence to Poland. Trump then promptly helicoptered from Camp David to VA to play golf at one of his stupid resorts and was absent for most of the day. Rinse and repeat.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors