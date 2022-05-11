Guess Who Claims China Shot 'Hurricane Guns' At US

In another segment bizarre insanity, Trump wanted to retaliate by bombing China.
Credit: Photo by Chris Boese on Unsplash
By John AmatoMay 11, 2022

Rolling Stone is reporting that in Trump's first years in office, he was obsessed that China was shooting "hurricane guns" at America and pressed to see if we could retaliate.

Rolling Stone has two separate and independent sources that spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Near the beginning of Donald Trump’s time in office, the then-president had a pressing question for his national-security aides and administration officials: Does China have the secret technology — a weapon, even — to create large, man-made hurricanes and then launch them at the United States? And if so, would this constitute an act of war by a foreign power, and could the U.S. retaliate militarily? Then-President Trump repeatedly asked about this, according to two former senior administration officials and a third person briefed on the matter.

“It was almost too stupid for words,” said a former Trump official intimately familiar with the then-sitting president’s inquiry. “I did not get the sense he was joking at all.”

Trump is an imbecile.

Who can ever forget SharpieGate?

(Trump's false claim that Alabama was at risk from Hurricane Dorian caused unnecessary mass panic. Instead of admitting an error, he destroyed the integrity of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).)

This aligns with the reports that Trump wanted to nuke hurricanes before they got to the US, to stop them.

During one hurricane briefing at the White House, Trump said, "I got it. I got it. Why don't we nuke them?" according to one source who was there. "They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?" the source added, paraphrasing the president's remarks.

