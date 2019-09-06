Report: Trump Is The One Who Altered Weather Map With A Sharpie

Even though Trump refuses to let SharpieGate fall to the wayside, on Thursday Night the Washington Post reported that Trump is the one that used a sharpie to altar the national map which caused more chaos to horrors of Hurricane Dorian.

On Thursday he attacked the "Fake News' press“ and tweeted out , "What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!” Trump tweeted Thursday, adding: “I accept the Fake News apologies!”

When asked by the press who altered the national map, Trump sheepishly repeated over and over again,"I don't know."

We think you do.

Then he called Fox News' John Roberts into his office like Captain Queeg looking for his missing strawberries to bitch and moan about his and Shep Smith's reporting.

And as you might expect it wasn't hard to guess why the altered map looked so cartoonish.

It was Trump who used a black Sharpie to mark up an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, which he displayed during an Oval Office briefing on Wednesday, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “No one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie,” the official said of the map, which added Alabama into the hurricane’s potential pathway inside the loop of the marker.

And today he's still trying to defend his boneheaded assertions and lies via Twitter:

....This nonsense has never happened to another President. Four days of corrupt reporting, still without an apology. But there are many things that the Fake News Media has not apologized to me for, like the Witch Hunt, or SpyGate! The LameStream Media and their Democrat..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said, at the beginnings of Hurricane Dorian, that in addition to Florida & other states, Alabama may also be grazed or hit. They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t). Check out maps.....

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

"This nonsense" has never happened to another president because there hasn't been another president that would lie, scheme, manipulate, and play the fool like Donald Trump has over a mistaken weather forecast.