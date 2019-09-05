John Roberts Called Onto President Queeg's Carpet Over Shep Smith's SharpieGate Coverage

Trump summoned Fox News' chief White House correspondent John Roberts to the Oval Office so he could insist he was being unfairly covered over his Sharpie-gate fiasco and to bitch about Shepard Smith.

Earlier today I wrote about John Robert's reporting on another program in which he debunked Trump's incessant attempts at making himself appear correct after he used a doctored official forecast map to cover up his incorrect statement about Alabama being at risk by Hurricane Dorian. hence the term: "Sharpie-Gate"

In the article I wrote, "I imagine Roberts may have his White House credentials pulled very soon."

I did not think he would be called onto Pres. Queeg's carpet. I hope he brought an extra serving of strawberries with him.

CNN reports that after the 3PM broadcast with Shep Smith on Fox News, Trump ordered Roberts to appear before him so he could try and get Roberts to bend the knee.

"He stressed to me that forecasts for Dorian last week had Alabama in the warning cone," Roberts wrote. "He insisted that it is unfair to say Alabama was never threatened by the storm." Roberts' analysis of the meeting was that the President was "just looking for acknowledgment that he was not wrong for saying that at some point, Alabama was at risk -- even if the situation had changed by the time he issued the tweet" on Sunday morning, in which he said the state "will most likely be hit." The President also provided Roberts with graphics to make his points.

If Trump is going to use week-old obsolete intelligence reports on hurricanes than what's to stop them from using week-old obsolete intelligence reports, when it comes to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria?

The President summoned Roberts "to hit back at Shepard Smith," the White House aide said.

Trump was very angry at Shep Smith, whom he claims nobody watches because he's so low-rated, but Trump watches so there's that.

"Some things in Trumplandia are inexplicable," Smith opened. "This week's edition that Alabama was at risk from hurricane Dorian. It wasn't."

Before Smith brought on John Roberts to discuss SharpieGate, he said Trump's actions were "fake news defined."

John Roberts then gave a lengthy explanation from the White House to make Trump seem right that was just as convoluted as Trump's irritating nonsense throughout the week.

I know somebody has a key to that strawberry cabinet.