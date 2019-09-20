Trump Signs Border Wall With A Sharpie

Without a hint of irony, while inspecting replacement walls being built on the border, Trump was asked if he wanted to sign the wall in front of him. Of course he agreed eagerly.

"Sign it," Trump asked. "I'll sign it," he said.

And with that he walked toward the wall, Sharpie in hand, and signed his name.

I wonder if Ed Henry handed Trump that sharpie? The Fox News reporter erroneously claimed on Fox and Friends that "there is, in fact, miles and miles of new wall being built.”

That of course, is a lie.

And Trump is really swift with those Sharpies.

Investigative reporters around the world want to know if that was the same sharpie he used to deface the National Weather map during his hurricane Dorian kerfuffle?