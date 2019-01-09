Trump Mocked Mercilessly Over Claim Immigrants Blast Over Border In 'Unbelievable Vehicles'

During a pool spray streamed by all of the major cable networks earlier Wednesday, Donald Trump riffed on the "unbelievable vehicles" driven by unknown immigrants, most of whom walked from Guatemala to the southern border.

Trump: "They make a lot of money. They have the best vehicles you can buy. Stronger, bigger and faster vehicles than our police have and ICE has and Border Patrol has. So they're pretty good at that. They have areas that they go to. It's like a highway. And we have to close them up and if we don't close them up you're all kidding yourselves. Look, we can all play games. But a wall is a necessity. All of the other things, the sensors and the drones, it's all wonderful to have and works well but only if you have the wall."

Twitter denizens answered the call to action, as they do.

pic.twitter.com/okHDlsWVpD — Believe Women PS Nazis Are BAD (@beckysterne) January 9, 2019

Sarah Sanders: President Trump has decided to declassify sensitive surveillance footage of these vehicles threatening our border: pic.twitter.com/Z3oMDpNvEV — Cindy Otis (@CindyOtis_) January 9, 2019

Meanwhile in Tijuana pic.twitter.com/FuSjZ7rhGr — premium content acct. (@artomatik) January 9, 2019

Stephen Miller must’ve shown him Fury Road and told him it was a documentary. — Nicole David (@obbiecole) January 9, 2019

"unbelievable vehicles... stronger, bigger, and faster vehicles than our police have, than ICE has"



It's only a movie. pic.twitter.com/AmkVf3yGRL — Steve Yelvington (@yelvington) January 9, 2019

Dare I mention that if these folks can build "unbelievable vehicles" out of random items they picked up off the ground while WALKING 2,000 miles through the desert....they could revolutionize the American automobile industry! — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) January 9, 2019

