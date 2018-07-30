'No Problem' Shutting Down Government Over Wall, Says Trump

During a joint press conference with the soft fascist Prime Minister of Italy, a Daily Caller reporter tossed a softball at Donald Trump. Would he really shut down the government over immigration?

Oh, yes, hot damn yes, he would. In a heartbeat, not because he cares about the welfare of the country but because it plays so dang well to his base.

Of course, President Pussygrabber the Stupid hasn't figured out that HIS party controls the government. There's no reason why he couldn't get his wall if he really wanted it, but the fact is that he doesn't give a damn whether he gets a wall or not. He just knows it fires up the haters and racists who make up his base.

Check out the reference to "MS-13 nests, nests of bad, bad people, killers in many cases" as if they're clustered in animalistic feather-lined areas waiting for ICE to come in and get them. No one should point out that the odds are greater of being killed by a wingnut with an AR-15 than a MS-13 gang member.

It's just Trump playing to the handful of nativists, but it's not going to work. His hardcore base will always be in his court, but those people who just decided to take a chance on Trump? Not so much.