New From Southern Front Not Good For Trump

Trump received a one-two punch of really bad news from the southern front of his war against immigrants. Both stories show what a joke his wall is and that it is as ineffective and defective as his moral compass is.

First, a part of Trump's wall fell over into Mexico due to high winds (37mph):

Newly installed panels from the US border wall fell over in high winds Wednesday, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border. The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall. Agent Carlos Pitones of the Customs and Border Protection sector in El Centro, California, told CNN that the sections that gave way had recently been set in a new concrete foundation in Calexico, California. The concrete had not yet cured, according to Pitones, and the wall panels were unable to withstand the windy conditions. The National Weather Service reports that winds in the area gusted as high as 37 mph Wednesday. Video from CNN affiliate KYMA shows the metal panels leaning against trees adjacent to a Mexicali, Mexico, street as the wind whips up dirt from the construction site on the other side of the border.

The second punch was that authorities found the longest tunnel yet leading from Mexico to the U.S.:

U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from an industrial site in Tijuana, Mexico, to the San Diego area. The tunnel featured an extensive rail cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables and panels, an elevator at the tunnel entrance and a drainage system. While there were no arrests, no drugs found at the site and no confirmed exit point in the U.S., the length — more than 14 football fields — stunned authorities. “This one blows past (the second-longest),” said Lance LeNoir, a Border Patrol operations supervisor. “We never really thought they had the moxie to go that far. They continue to surprise me.” The tunnel exposes limitations of President Donald Trump’s border wall, which stretches several feet underground in the area and is considered effective against small, crudely built tunnels often called “gopher holes.” The one announced Wednesday was found about 70 feet (21 meters) underground, well below the wall.

Gee, I hope those rednecks that support Trump because of the wall are feeling so much safer now.

It would not surprise me, however, that this level of incompetence from Trump is intentional. I mean, after all, he does have a lot of openings at his various properties suddenly become available that he needs to fill sooner rather than later.