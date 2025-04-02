Stew Peters: We ‘Need A Final Solution’ To Be Rid Of Jews

We at C&L already knew Stew Peters is a virulent white supremacist, conspiracy theorist and Holocaust denier. Thanks to Right Wing Watch, we now know Peters has gone full Nazi.

In a show attacking the Trump administration for “making Israel great again,” guest Matt Baker said, “I don’t think we should deport all Jewish people.”

Peters disagreed and claimed that Baker will come to agree with him. Peters even used the Nazi term “final solution” for getting rid of Jews. Nazis implemented the “final solution” to systematically murder 6 million Jews. Don’t tell me Peters doesn’t know that.

“I’m two years ahead of you on that and in two years, you’ll come back and say, ‘Yeah you were right about that,’” Peters boasted. “You’ll see, you’ll see. I promise you.”

“I’m a little bit ahead of people, we absolutely do need a final solution.” Peters added.

During his confirmation hearing, Trump FBI Director Kash Patel suffered a severe case of amnesia about the eight times he was a guest on Peters’ show.