Stew Peters And Guest: Repeal Civil Rights Act To Save All White Spaces

Christian nationalist Stew Peters and his white nationalist friend Lana Lokteff proposed overturning the Civil Rights Act to stop all Black people from invading white spaces.

These remarks are horrifying but express the true feelings of these vile hate mongers. Newly confirmed FBI head Kash Patel routinely appeared on Stew Peters horrific podcast, by the way.

LOKEFF: In order to have true freedom of association, you have to repeal the Civil Rights Act. Because that is in literally fighting against the Constitution. The two cannot exist at the same time. Barry Goldwater even talked about that back when this was a thing. He was talking about how the civil rights regime was going to be built out. It would end freedom of association. And ultimately, what has it given white people? No rights. It's given political prisoners, thought crimes, censorship, banning. And now we can't have our own spaces, but they can have their own black everything and be in all our white spaces. All of this because they couldn't drink in the same water fountain or use the same toilet? Was it really that big of a deal?

You Black saps, how dare you want equal rights just because you were banned from using white only toilets, drink from white only water fountains, not allowed to eat in white only restaurants or stay at white only hotels? How dare Black people want to sit in the front rows of buses and trains for any public transport.

Their hate runs so deep that all spaces in America are white only. They are trying very hard to normalize hate and roll back all of the progress of the last 70 years.

This is where we are with the rise of Trump and his MAGAts.

They won't win.