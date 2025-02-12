Kash Patel's Media Friend Goes On Racist Anti-Semitic Rant Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rasict miscreant Stew Peters went on a homophobic and anti-semitic rant but Kendrick Lamar's halftime show on the Super Bowl.

Trump nominee for FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Peters' program many times but during his confirmation hearing tried to claim he didn't even know he guy.

Peters and his ilk are the creeps that the MAGA cult live on and breathe in. They are fast friends wanting the same things but one tries to cover it up as much a s possible, while the others scream it from the top of their lungs.

PETERS: After several consecutive years of conducting satanic rituals on live television, the NFL went right back to doing what it does best: Giving a platform to degenerate blacks. Every single one of America's biggest entertainment platforms—from the fake and gay and rigged sports entertainment leagues like the NFL, to the music industry, to all of our TV shows—has completely given into this degenerate black filth culture that was created by a bunch of subversive Jews and then weaponized against the American public for obvious reasons. This was an anti-white shit show.

Tell us how you feel, Stew.

Here's Patel pretending he never heard of Stew.



DURBIN: Stew Peters. Does that name ring a bell? PATEL: I'm sorry, what? DURBIN: Are you familiar with Mr. Stew Peters? PATEL: Not off the top of my head. DURBIN: You made eight separate appearances on his podcast. He promoted outrageous conspiracy theories and worked with a prominent neo-Nazi.

Right Wing Watch has his full meltdown.