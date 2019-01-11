Trump Lies, Says Unpaid Federal Workers Support His Shutdown

During a press pool spray Friday afternoon, Trump lied and told reporters that many federal workers who are not collecting paychecks or are working for no pay are supporting his government shutdown.

The White House hosted a round-table discussion with State, local, and community leaders, who spoke on how the crisis at the border is negatively impacting communities across our Nation.

Shockingly, Trump didn't demand cable networks air it live, but Fox News cut in after the meeting had finished.

A reporter -- possibly Jim Acosta -- asked, "What about the federal employees not being paid?"

Trump started by saying he appreciated their service to the country. They are frakking employees of the federal government and not soldiers fighting in Afghanistan! They work hard and get paid like every other working class family. They aren't interested in meaningless praise from a fatuous buffoon who's taking money out of their family's mouths because he lost the midterm elections and then had Rush Limbaugh be mean to him.

Trump said, "But many of them agree with what I'm saying and what the people in this room who are experts are saying. They don't want to see people killed because we can't do a simple border structure."

You can do border security, but you refuse to actually negotiate in good faith.

He continued lying, "I appreciate their incredible support. We have yesterday, it was -- I was watching this morning and reading this morning that so many people are saying the president is doing what's right and even though it's affecting us, short term temporarily...."

Fox News hosts, Stuart Varney stooges and conservative Trump supporting surrogates that go on television DO NOT COUNT.

"I really appreciate that fact that they have handled it so incredibly well and many of them agree with what we're doing. We have no choice," Trump said.

Yes you do have a choice. You chose to shut down the government and take food off their tables. You agreed to a continuing resolution in early December with the REPUBLICAN Congress but because you got your fee fees hurt by AM hate talk radio you screwed over almost a million federal workers and their families.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Who are these federal workers in masse that support your shutdown?

Liar.

The Washington Post: ‘We all have bills. We all have to eat.’ For furloughed federal workers, the first missed paychecks ratchet up anxiety.



The NY Times: T.S.A. Agents Refuse to Work During Shutdown, Raising Fears of Airport Turmoil