They're Paying Millions To Speak With Yambo At Mar-A-Lago

Business leaders are paying as much as $5 million to meet one-on-one, while others are paying $1 million apiece to dine with him in a group setting.
By Susie MadrakMarch 5, 2025

Oh look! Guests are paying millions of dollars to dine and meet with the Talking Yam at special events held at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach. Isn't that nice of him, to want to meet with voters? Via WIRED:

Business leaders can secure a one-on-one meeting with the president at Mar-a-Lago for $5 million, according to sources with direct knowledge of the meetings. At a so-called candlelight dinner held as recently as this past Saturday, prospective Mar-a-Lago guests were asked to spend $1 million to reserve a seat, according to an invitation obtained by WIRED.

“You are invited to a candlelight dinner featuring special guest President Donald J. Trump,” the invitation reads, under a “MAGA INC.” header. MAGA Inc., or Make America Great Again Inc., is a super PAC that supported Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. “Additional details provided upon RSVP. RSVPs will be accommodated on a first come, first serve basis. Space is very limited. $1,000,000 per person.”

[...] The invitation specifically states that “Donald J. Trump is appearing at this event only as a featured speaker, and is not asking for funds or donations.” The event occurred at 7 pm on March 1 and was listed on the president’s official schedule as the “MAGA INC. Candlelight Finance Dinner.” This is the only event by that name on Trump’s official schedule since he took office.

Is this legal? Who cares? IT'S LIKE GETTING A PAPAL AUDIENCE!

And Papa John Roberts will make it okay!

pathetic, expensive, weasel shit www.wired.com/story/people...

Eric Vilas-Boas (@ericvb.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T16:50:43.810Z

https://bsky.app/profile/lkwarm.bsky.social/post/3ljl4r5qpnk2y

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon