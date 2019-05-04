Grifting At Mar-a-Lago, Part Infinity

You know I am as fond of a good Happy Hour as the next dude, and I certainly can see that selling my soul and working for the 4th Reich would probably give my liver the work-out it so badly needs, but I would sorta-kinda pay my own bar tab and not expect my employer (We the People) to pick up the damn tab.

But that’s not the sort of BEST PEOPLE!!1! that Comrade Trump hired. Take it away, ProPublica:

In April 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, estate and club, for a two-day summit. While Xi and his delegation stayed at a nearby hotel, Trump and his advisers stayed at the peach-colored, waterfront resort. That evening, Trump and a dozen of his closest advisers hosted Xi and the Chinese delegation in an ornate dining room where they ate Dover sole and New York strip steak. Those sorts of lavish, formal gatherings are expected for a major bilateral summit. “But then there are less formal events. At some point later that evening, a group repaired to Mar-a-Lago’s Library Bar, a wood-paneled study with a portrait of Trump in tennis whites (titled “The Visionary”) hanging nearby. The group asked the bartender to leave the room so it “could speak confidentially,” according to an e-mail written by Mar-a-Lago’s catering director, Brooke Watson . . . The Secret Service guarded the door, according to the email. The bartender wasn’t allowed to return. And members of the group began pouring themselves drinks. No one paid. Six days later, on April 13, Mar-a-Lago created a bill for those drinks, tallying $838 worth of alcohol plus a 20% service charge. It covered 54 drinks (making for an average price of $18.62 each) of premium liquor: Chopin vodka, Patron and Don Julio Blanco tequilas and Woodford Reserve bourbon.



I’m trying to imagine how I could even think I could get away with this. They asked the bartender to leave, had the SS guard the door, went behind the stick, and just helped themselves to whatever they wanted?

As the old saying goes, the fish rots from the head, so no one should be surprised that in the cult of Trump, all these people would end up being grifters.

Also/too: every penny went back into our Grifter-in-Chief’s pocket. It included a 20% tip.

