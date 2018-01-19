Amid Shutdown, Trump Charging $100K For Mar A Lago Party

By Frances Langum
Hey, while the government shuts down because Republicans want to hold sick kids and DREAMers hostage to placate their insane base, guess what Trump is doing? Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump will mark the first anniversary of his inauguration on Saturday with a celebration at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, with tickets starting at $100,000 a pair.

That amount, according to the invitation, will pay for dinner and a photograph with the president. For $250,000, a couple can also take part in a roundtable.

The event, hosted by Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and the casino mogul Steve Wynn [RNC Finance Chair], will benefit the Trump presidential campaign and the RNC.

