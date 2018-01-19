Amid Shutdown, Trump Charging $100K For Mar A Lago Party

Hey, while the government shuts down because Republicans want to hold sick kids and DREAMers hostage to placate their insane base, guess what Trump is doing? Bloomberg:

President Donald Trump will mark the first anniversary of his inauguration on Saturday with a celebration at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, with tickets starting at $100,000 a pair.

That amount, according to the invitation, will pay for dinner and a photograph with the president. For $250,000, a couple can also take part in a roundtable.

The event, hosted by Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and the casino mogul Steve Wynn [RNC Finance Chair], will benefit the Trump presidential campaign and the RNC.