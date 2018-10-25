Brian Kilmeade Caught Being Stupid, Part Infinity

Merry Xmas from Brian Kilmeade, smarter than he looks?

Petunia & Pals most gifted co-host, Brian Kilmeade (“the dumb one”), gave MAGA hat christmas ornaments to his friends and family, but he wants us to know that he did NOT know that buying these things from Candidate Stupid’s campaign web site was a donation:

“I had no idea that this would be considered a donation,” Kilmeade said. “I’m looking for something cool and unique for Christmas for adults after this historic election.” “[The ornaments were] a little expensive in retrospect, but that was it,” he added. “I had no idea that would go to a campaign contribution…. “…When contacted, Fox News said in a statement to The Hill it does not prohibit talent from buying holiday ornaments.”

But this I just think is Kilmeade at his smartiest and explains why he makes the big bucks. It’s his journalistic eye for detail! —

Still, the “Fox & Friends” host claimed he was merely searching for Trump campaign gifts and was unaware he landed on the official campaign site or that his purchase would go toward the president’s political coffers.

Oddly, I kind of believe him. He’s really that stupid, and you know: he’s exactly the guy who would think spending $600 Ameros on MAGA hat ornaments would be a cool and unique gift.

