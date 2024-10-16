Jim Jordan Is An Absurd Person, Part Infinity

Fox Business Network played a short clip of MAGA Chairman Jim Jordan, who has disappeared from the airwaves for many months, trying to reclassify the MAGA GOP from a Christian white nationalist fascist cult to the new "populist" conservative party.

The only people believing in this trash are cult members themselves.

JORDAN: We're a new party now. We're now a populist party rooted in conservative principles. And President Trump has made that dynamic happen. And that is a good thing for our party. I think it's a good thing for the country.

HAHAHAHAHA

There's nothing new, conservative or principled with the Republican Party at this point in time.

They are the same election-denying, homophobic, racist, Christian nationalist, MAGA cult as they ever were. Only now, they have a corrupt kangaroo Supreme Court behind them.