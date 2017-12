Walt Disney World unveiled its animatronic Trump in its Hall of Presidents and reviews on Twitter are...mixed, to say the least.

He looks less like Trump and more like...Hillary Clinton. Or Jon Voight. Or...anyone else.

Hall of President Trump but with the Access Hollywood Tape audio. pic.twitter.com/WFDV0ncJMv — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) December 18, 2017

The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017

all the other presidents in Disney's new Hall of Presidents look like they can't believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

Here me out on this. Clearly Disney had Hilary's robot ready to go and then they had to try and make it look like Trump. Don't hate me. This is just a necessary and painful fact we all need to deal with. pic.twitter.com/biSirfwE59 — Shannon O'Neill (@spotastic) December 19, 2017

Disney finally put Trump in the Hall of Presidents and the others are all “can you believe this schmuck” pic.twitter.com/cpn3N3kxfe — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 19, 2017

