Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked Mercilessly For Her Shrieking Screed At The RNC

Donald Trump Jr's sidepiece, and Melania lookalike Kim Guilfoyle, gave an absolutely unhinged speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention. It was a cross between a Hitler speech and the eponymous Dwight Schrute awards acceptance from the Office (Season 2, Episode 17).
Twitter watched in horror, and the memes, gifs and mocking tweets poured in. Some had music tracks overlaid, some had flames leaping around her feet, others were just hilarious.
Here are some of my personal favorites:
It even launched the #KimberlyGuilfoyleChallenge
The absolute craziest part of this story is that the speech was recorded - so this is the version Kim and the whole RNC thought was the BEST version to show to the public. I shudder to think about the versions that they determined were not up to snuff?