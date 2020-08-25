Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked Mercilessly For Her Shrieking Screed At The RNC

Donald Trump Jr's sidepiece, and Melania lookalike Kim Guilfoyle, gave an absolutely unhinged speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention. It was a cross between a Hitler speech and the eponymous Dwight Schrute awards acceptance from the Office (Season 2, Episode 17).

Twitter watched in horror, and the memes, gifs and mocking tweets poured in. Some had music tracks overlaid, some had flames leaping around her feet, others were just hilarious.

Here are some of my personal favorites:

OMG I can’t stop laughing at Morning Joe’s comparison of ⁦⁦@kimguilfoyle⁩’s RNC speech w/ Dwight Schrute’s Mussolini speech from #TheOffice 🤣😂🤣 #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/s9F3NTGqHZ — Sasha Taylor (@RabbitualFender) August 25, 2020

BREAKING: Skelator cancels RNC speech after @kimguilfoyle out villains him. pic.twitter.com/x6ya0sfpE1 — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) August 25, 2020

"GIVE ME THE SACRIFICIAL BABIES SO I CAN FEED ON THEIR SOULS !!!" pic.twitter.com/UAPA7bpdTd — Red (@Redpainter1) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech at the #RepublicanConvention seemed to make way more sense with North Korean propaganda music in the background.



So that's what we did. https://t.co/SRPHl2kOLZ pic.twitter.com/VLCyasMbge — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 25, 2020

Why is this person yelling at me? pic.twitter.com/d9EsmKND8R — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 25, 2020

In case you missed Kimberly Guilfoyle at the The RNC earlier - here are the highlights.#GOPBetrayedAmerica pic.twitter.com/oXpRvD0Ldn — Pauley Teeks (@PauleyTeeks) August 25, 2020

Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle prepping for the RNC pic.twitter.com/oVTZILRg3O — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) August 25, 2020

It even launched the #KimberlyGuilfoyleChallenge

Got to enter another into the #Guilfoylechallenge This seems appropriate. pic.twitter.com/ybNXLVcyIM — REESUS PATRIOT™💙 (@ReesusP) August 25, 2020

The absolute craziest part of this story is that the speech was recorded - so this is the version Kim and the whole RNC thought was the BEST version to show to the public. I shudder to think about the versions that they determined were not up to snuff?