The committee has requested the phone records of the dumb Trump son and the fiance of the other, slightly less dumb Trump son.
Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle's Phone Records Subpoenaed
Credit: Screenshot
By Red PainterJanuary 19, 2022

Here is more news sure to really anger the retired former blogger in Florida - the January 6th Committee has subpoenaed some phone records from his dumb son and his other son's fiance.

CNN is reporting that this marks the first time the committee has targeted a member of the Trump family, which they call a "significant escalation of the investigation into Trump's role in the January 6 insurrection." The phone records are part of a larger phone record tranche being subpoenaed. They are looking at "incoming and outgoing calls, including the date, time and length of calls." They can also see logs of text messages, but not the contents of the messages. Still, just knowing who was calling or texting who, when and for how long can start to fill in a picture of what was going on leading up to, on, and directly after the January 6th insurrection.

Both the dumb Trump and Kim G played a large role in Trump's efforts to stop certification of President Biden's win and they both spoke at the rally on the Ellipse right before the attack on the Capitol. The records can also piece together calls or texts to others the committee is looking into, including Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon and other rally organizers.

Just a reminder: CNN reports that the committee "has already subpoenaed the phone records of more than 100 people as part of its investigation." ONE HUNDRED. And we don't know about most of them. Some people were notified by their phone companies, which is not really how it is done. This disclosure has led to several lawsuits being filed by people desperate to keep their phone records secret.

Although phone records have been subpoenaed, there is no public indication that the committee has requested or subpoenaed either Eric or Kim for an interview or documents. There is also no indication that the committee has taken any action related to Ivanka, Don Jr or Jared Kushner.

Kim G was right about one thing: THE BEST IS YET TO COME.

