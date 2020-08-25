First Night Of The RNC Pays Tribute To... Dwight Schrute?

Well. Kimberley Guilfoyle gave quite the speech last night, one that made me suspect she shares her boyfriend's predilection for Peruvian marching powder. Morning Joe cleverly intercut her speech with the famous speech Dwight Schrute of "The Office" gave when he was selected as Dunder Mifflin's Salesman of the Year.

Joe Scarborough was bemused.

"Ladies and gentlemen, your 2020 Republican National Convention. Wow. Good morning, it's -- I just -- you know, Willie, I just don't know where to go with what we all saw yesterday and what we saw last night," Scarborough said.

"I was thinking back, people deeply offended in 1992 by Pat Buchanan's speech. And I mean, let me tell you something, that was -- that was Churchill in the House of Commons in 1940 compared to everything we saw last night. A bizarre collection of alternative facts and alternative realities told by cranks and misfits that would never be allowed inside any convention before this."

He pointed out the gun-carrying couple that insisted Joe Biden wants to abolish the suburbs.

"You go down the whole list and, of course, Donald Trump -- even had Donald Trump yesterday, even with his people begging him, stay on message, try to paint Joe Biden as a left winger. Instead, he repeated his lie that Barack Obama spied on his campaign in 2016. Something that has been disproven time and time again. And his own aides were so discouraged that he did it because he can't stay on script. But, you know, you had Don Junior saying that the choice was between -- this is very funny, actually -- church, work and school, or rioting, looting, and vandalism.

"Yes, Don Junior and Donald Trump is the paragon of church, work, and school. And you just go down the list."

...oh so he wasn’t playing when he said he was getting amped up. Glad he shared, ig #cocaine pic.twitter.com/zBygS55Pv1 — bee☘︎︎ (@hiitsbeec) August 25, 2020

When the Adderall, coke and booze all hit at once. pic.twitter.com/hYmOtscwix — Everything I touch is a spaceship 🚀🌌 (@AdamJKo) August 25, 2020

Things are eerily quiet inside the Beltway as the Blue Bubble people reel from a very successful first night of the GOP virtual "convention" and realizes @realDonaldTrump may know more about TV production than they do... — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 25, 2020