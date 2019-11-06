Joe Scarborough Gleefully Blames Trump For Losing Kentucky Governor's Race

Think about it. Last night's election was so decisive, pundits haven't yet figured out a way to turn it into "this is bad news for Democrats." (I have faith, though.) After last night's blue tidal wave, Willie Geist picked through the debris.

"Donald Trump can't run away from this. Republicans cannot run away from the fact that a Donald Trump-backed candidate probably lost. He has not conceded yet but probably lost the governorship in a state that President Trump won by 30 points," Geist said.

Joe Scarborough couldn't keep from crowing.

"Just looking at the specifics here, what has to be especially difficult for Donald Trump this morning and for all Republicans, they have to -- here's the thing, before Donald Trump went to Kentucky on that last night and had those stupid shirts that said 'Read the transcript' printed up. By the way, which of course the document he was talking to said up top, 'This is not a transcript.' The stupidity.

"It's really shocking, and we're sitting there -- how do people get away with that? They don't. Here's the thing, they don't get away with it. He doesn't get away with it. He's going to be impeached. His party lost the biggest landslide vote lost in the history of the United States Republicans 2018 for following him blindly," he said.

He pointed out Bevin was ahead by 5 percentage points in the polls before Trump held his rally.

"Donald. Bevin was ahead, son. He was ahead by five points before you went to Kentucky. right? Look at this. Donald, look at that. i know you don't like reading, Donald, but look. That R stands for Republican. He had 52% before you went and did that rally for him, and he got those poor folks wearing that shirt that said read the transcript when the piece of paper itself said this is not a transcript.

"Donald, this is not working for you. You should just stay home and watch like those cage fights, right? Sit down, drink some Tang, the drink of the astronauts and maybe have some Sanka coffee, stir it up. This is what happened after you showed up in Kentucky.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Donald, my friend, you lost the state for Republicans."