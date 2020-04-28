Kentucky's Governor Apologizes To Tupac Shakur

Andy Beshear thought he was calling out some "bad apples" during his daily news conference. Unfortunately, Tupac Malik Shakur did file for unemployment in Lexington in March and is still waiting for his first check.

Oops.

Source: Kentucky.com

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear went full Dad-mode during his Monday night news conference, calling out the “bad apples” who filed for unemployment under fake names during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky,” Beshear said, likely thinking of the rapper who died in the 90s. “And that person may have thought they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that because of them, we had to go through so many other claims.”

One problem: Tupac Shakur does live in Kentucky. And he’s waiting on his unemployment benefits.

Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, goes by Malik. He lives in Lexington and worked as a cook at Alfalfa’s and Lynagh’s in Lexington before they closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.