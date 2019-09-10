NWS Birmingham Forecasters Got A Standing Ovation For Standing Up To Donald Trump

Remember when Donald Trump altered the weather map to make it seem like Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian and then NOAA attacked the NWS Birmingham for directly contradicting Trump? And then TODAY news broke that Wilbur Ross warned NOAA to not dare contradict the Dear Leader because whatever he says is truth.

Well, it seems like the true heroes of this story are not Trump's sycophants or the NOAA - it is the brave employees of the Alabama National Weather Service. They got a standing ovation from their peers on Monday after refusing to back down from their meteorological and scientifically based reports that no, Hurricane Dorian was not going to hit Alabama.

The Director of the National Weather Service, Dr. Louis Uccellini, gave a moving speech supporting the Birmingham NWS office, saying the staff "stopped public panic" and "ensured public safety."

Exactly what weathercasters are supposed to do. Warn you if you are in danger, calm you down if you are not in danger. Simple, right?

How long until he is fired via tweet?

Update: Clearer video vis NBC News: