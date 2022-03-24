Mo Brooks: Trump Always Brings Up 'You Got To Rescind The 2020 Election'

Mo Brooks tells an Alabama television station that Trump wanted to "win" at all costs. It's wasn't "stop the steal," it was, "steal the election for me."
By John AmatoMarch 24, 2022

It wasn't "stop the steal."

Representative Mo Brooks joined WIAT-BIRM CBS42 Morning News earlier today and discussed his refusal to help Trump overturn the 2020 election.

On Wednesday Trump pulled back his endorsement of Brooks, which resulted in Brooks all of a sudden getting honest with the American people.

After Brooks attacked McConnell, he returned to Trump and his obsessive desires to overthrow the 2020 election and insert himself back into power

"The president has asked me to rescind the election of 2020," Brooks said.

"You said that's illegal. You can't do that."

"Well, he always brings up, ‘we got to rescind the election. We got to take Joe Biden out and put me in now.’"

“He still says that?”

“Yes.”

"I read the law. I know the Constitution. Mr. President, you can't do that. It's unconstitutional," Brooks said.

This is more evidence that Trump illegally demanded a coup against Joe Biden from his supporters.

The J6 Select Committee needs to call Rep. Mo Brooks as a witness under oath, sooner rather than later.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue