Mo Brooks Is Fundraising Off Being Sued

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama would like his supporters to believe that he's being harrased by Eric Swalwell and that he's truly a champion of the people [sic] instead of just another seditionist clown who helped would-be insurrectionists on January 6th invade the U.S. Capitol building. He had been avoiding being served for months, but Swalwell hired a private investigator to get the papers in Brooks hands, or in this case, his wife Martha's hands. Now Mo Brooks is extremely upset that this happened and wants everyone to know just how upset he is about it, and for them to send him money, of course.

Anyway, if you'd care to donate to Mo Brooks you can at this link. You'll see a huge picture of Eric Swalwell and video of the serving incident.

Source: Al.com

The Senate campaign of Mo Brooks sent a fundraising email to supporters Wednesday, seeking to raise money off the high-profile serving of a lawsuit on his wife. The subject line in the email: “THEY CAME AFTER MY WIFE.” The email comes three days after Brooks’ wife, Martha, was presented a lawsuit in the garage of their Huntsville home. Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell of California brought the lawsuit against Mo Brooks as well as former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The private investigator described what happened this way:

In a sworn affidavit filed on Tuesday, private investigator Christian Seklecki said he knocked on the front door of Brooks' home in Alabama on Sunday. There was no response, so he waited nearby, until Brooks' wife arrived in her car and drove into the family's garage, Seklecki said. "I followed and also drove down the driveway," he said. "When I stopped my car at the bottom of the hill, the Toyota Highlander was parked in a parking garage and the parking garage door was open. I got out of my car and walked to the driver's side door of the Toyota Highlander." Brooks' wife Martha Brooke then opened the door, Seklecki said in the court filing. "I extended the papers towards the woman for her to accept and said, 'Mrs. Brooks, I am serving you with legal paperwork. This is for your husband, Mo Brooks,'" Seklecki continued. "...She did not answer but yelled at me to leave and told me that she is calling the police."

And after some more screaming, and getting his license plate number, Martha Brooks eventually let him back down the driveway and Seklecki left, drama done for the day.