Eric Swalwell Hires Private Investigator To Track Down Rep. Mo Brooks

Brooks has so far managed to elude being served a lawsuit for his role in the Capitol riot of January 6th.
By Ed Scarce
Eric Swalwell Hires Private Investigator To Track Down Rep. Mo Brooks
Image from: Twitter

There are words that we can't repeat here for someone this craven, this cowardly that he runs away from a lawsuit, not answering the phone, returning calls or e-mails, and is never in his congressional office (gets his staff to lie for him, in other words). You sure as hell don't want someone like this in Congress, but here we are. Alabama will elect anything with an (R) beside their name, even some no-account, lowlife like Mo Brooks.

Source: Yahoo News

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., is trying to sue his Republican colleague Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Just one problem: Swalwell's lawyers can't find Brooks to serve him with the lawsuit.

In a federal court filing Wednesday, Swalwell's lawyers revealed that they hired a private investigator to attempt to serve Brooks the lawsuit, which claims that the Alabama Republican's speech at then-President Donald Trump's rally on Jan. 6 helped incite the riot.

A couple of months ago Brooks called Swalwell's lawsuit "frivolous" and "meritless," yet he's been evading the summons to appear for months. Go figure.

Trying to disprove the old adage that you can run but you can't hide forever, Mo Brooks is the type of person you least want in a position of responsibility, and especially not one this cowardly in Congress.

