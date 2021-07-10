2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Seditionist Unironically Tells CPAC Attendees To 'Fight For America'

Mo Brooks wants fellow fascists to sacrifice like Revolutionary War soldiers did at Valley Forge?
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

At CPAC Dallas, Rep. Mo Brooks painted a dystopian picture of America under Democratic control, claiming he has “never felt such fear for the future of our country” because “dictatorial socialists want to cancel America.” He asked attendees on Friday if they are “willing to fight for America” and whether America is “worth fighting for,” declaring, “Do it! Do it! Do it!”

You know, there's a certain irony in one of the key instigators of the Capitol riot calling on others “willing to fight for America” when he promoted an insurrection against the United States. In a speech on January 6th Brooks said to the gathered rioters, “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

And yes, we know Mo Brooks and others of his ilk will call the January 6th rioters "patriots" who were just exercising their right of protest. He'll insist that using the word "insurrection" is hyperbolic and all that, but as many have said, what else would you call it?

Source: Forbes

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) on Friday doubled down on the rhetoric that led a fellow House member to sue him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, urging attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference to “fight for America” like soldiers during the American Revolution.

In a speech to the conservative gathering, Brooks, who is running for U.S. Senate with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, stated, “Our choice is simple: we can surrender and submit, or we can fight back.”

Brooks invoked soldiers in the American Revolution who “fought at Valley Forge,” the site of one of the Continental Army’s winter encampments, adding, “that’s the kind of sacrifice we have to think about.”

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team