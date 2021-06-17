Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mo Brooks Obtains Arrest Warrant For Man Who Served Lawsuit On His Wife

The Alabama congressman claims the man trespassed on his property, "illegally invaded."
By Ed Scarce
6 days ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Rep. Mo Brooks, a friend to insurrectionists everywhere, has no business being in government, that's been clear since he got to Congress a decade ago. What wasn't fully appreciated is how big a coward this clown really is. Not only had he avoided getting served with the lawsuit for several months now, he's trying to claim trespassing simply for his wife being served papers on his behalf.

Source: Al.com

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said Wednesday his wife has sworn out an arrest warrant for the man who served a lawsuit at their Huntsville home on June 6.

The Brooks have said they would seek the warrant for misdemeanor criminal trespassing after the process server entered the garage as his wife was returning home.

Brooks’ wife, Martha, filed a police report immediately after the incident.

An attorney for Democratic California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who named Brooks as a defendant the lawsuit being served, has said there was nothing illegal or inappropriate about the service.

Apparently, Brooks is convinced that all this paints himself in a good light.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team