Mo Brooks Reveals He Was Wearing Body Armor On January 6th

As he was encouraging rioters to "start taking down names and kicking ass,” the Alabama congressman happily revealed that he was also wearing body armor under that yellow windbreaker.
It's clear by now that Mo Brooks should already be under arrest for incitement and as one of the instigators for January 6th, and he'll cheerfully admit as such when asked about it as he did in this interview with Jim Newell of Slate Magazine.

Source: Slate

Brooks, like Republican leaders who tried to counterprogram the hearing with a press conference yesterday, thinks a proper investigation would look at why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office wasn’t “doing a better job with respect to the Capitol Police and their level of preparation.”

Then, to prove his point about preparation, he revealed a new detail to me: that because of a tip he’d received about potential violence, he’d been wearing body armor at the very same Ellipse speech in which he encouraged rally attendees to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”

“I was warned on Monday that there might be risks associated with the next few days,” he said. “And as a consequence of those warnings, I did not go to my condo. Instead, I slept on the floor of my office. And when I gave my speech at the Ellipse, I was wearing body armor.

“That’s why I was wearing that nice little windbreaker,” he told me with a grin. “To cover up the body armor.”

