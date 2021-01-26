Rare January Tornado Kills One, Causes Widespread Damage Near Birmingham, AL

I don't think I've ever seen a tornado scene that looks like this. According to the National Weather Service, a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado hit Fultondale near Birmingham, Alabama, last night in a rare January storm that left at least one person dead, tore through a hotel and took off part of the roof of a church. Via CNN:

Injuries ranging from minor to serious have been reported with victims transported to area hospitals, Jim Coker Director of Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) told CNN. He did not say how many people were injured.

A house collapsed on a family, but their condition is not known at this time, Coker said.

Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates confirmed at least one fatality related to the tornado. Search and rescue operations are still underway, according to Coker.

Coker told CNN the damage from the tornado is "considerable," which "hit a heavy retail and residential area."