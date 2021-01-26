Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Rare January Tornado Kills One, Causes Widespread Damage Near Birmingham, AL

The powerful storm sent debris almost as high as 20,000 feet.
By Susie Madrak

I don't think I've ever seen a tornado scene that looks like this. According to the National Weather Service, a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado hit Fultondale near Birmingham, Alabama, last night in a rare January storm that left at least one person dead, tore through a hotel and took off part of the roof of a church. Via CNN:

Injuries ranging from minor to serious have been reported with victims transported to area hospitals, Jim Coker Director of Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) told CNN. He did not say how many people were injured.

A house collapsed on a family, but their condition is not known at this time, Coker said.

Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates confirmed at least one fatality related to the tornado. Search and rescue operations are still underway, according to Coker.

Coker told CNN the damage from the tornado is "considerable," which "hit a heavy retail and residential area."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team