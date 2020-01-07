6.4 Earthquake Kills One, Causes Severe Damage In Puerto Rico

What makes this latest Puerto Rico disaster even more terrifying is knowing how little will be done by the Trump administration to help the victims:
Pictures of damage coming out of Puerto Rico following the 6.4 magnitude earthquake pic.twitter.com/IQrBCztzfW
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2020
What metro San Juan #puertorico looks like right now after the #earthquake . Much darker than normal . Many larger buildings have generators and hence lights. most others don’t. #quake #Sismo #emergency #disaster Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/VsQdWUBrGT
— BΞNJAMIN M. BROWN (@benjaminmbrown) January 7, 2020
For the relatives that just won’t leave the island, for the ones that are trying. For the ones on the mainland for whom watching this unfold is terrifying. For the ones that are there and afraid. For the PTSD that will live in our bones. Puerto Rico cries again.
— Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) January 7, 2020
Large surface cracks in Ponce, Puerto Rico after this mornings earthquake. These pictures are being circulated on social media. pic.twitter.com/h1EFBTENYb
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 7, 2020
After 6.6 earthquake in 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico. This is in Yauco, Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/M5By6ylSty
— Gigi N. Soriano (@GigiNSoriano1) January 7, 2020
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake and several other strong temblors struck Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, killing at least one man and injuring several others one day after a 5.8-magnitude quake shook the island, officials said. https://t.co/UdwKzf0Emg
— CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2020
Just 2 months ago, Trump personally intervened to slash funding to help Puerto Rico recover. https://t.co/GDDZkqnYRF
— Swing Left (@swingleft) January 7, 2020
Initial photos out of Guanica and Guayanilla in Puerto Rico showing extensive damage from the 6.6 earthquake. Damage has been reported at the island’s main power plant & electricity is out. Our Relief Team is activated & in action. More updates soon. #ChefsForPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/KJoV4yIh1o
— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) January 7, 2020
Additional images of the M6.4 earthquake destruction this morning in the town of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico USA pic.twitter.com/1BSVswTD9V
— J.A. Rodriguez Jr. (@JARodriguezJr) January 7, 2020
#BreakingNews | NOW Early hours In #PuertoRico 6.4 magnitude earthquake is second damaging quake to hit Puerto Rico in 24 hours https://t.co/EhcrMTNZWt pic.twitter.com/JSKMKTRPA2
— -🇦🇺🇺🇸🇦🇺- (@Frolencewalters) January 7, 2020