FEMA Will Stay In Puerto Rico After All

Hey Guys, remember the other day when we noted that the mango-hued shitgibbon was pulling FEMA out of Puerto Rico, which still is suffering from the hurricane damage?

You remember right, just hours after Comrade Stupid bragged about all he had done for the island in his State of the Uniom address?

Anyway, FEMA has reconsidered!

“Puerto Ricans were alarmed this week to hear that the Federal Emergency Management Agency planned to halt new shipments of food and water to the island — and some assumed that meant FEMA was going to stop providing aid.

“Seriously, are they leaving?” San Juan Mayor Yulin Cruz asked on Twitter on Tuesday.

“But FEMA was not planning to leave, nor stop handing out crucial supplies, the agency stressed. Distribution of its stockpiled 46 million liters of water and four million meals and snacks will continue on the island. The agency believes that amount is sufficient until normalcy returns.

“Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Public Safety and state coordinating officer Hector Pesquera agreed Wednesday that the commonwealth has sufficient supplies — though he said the day before that “we were not informed that supplies would stop arriving, nor did the government of Puerto Rico agree with this action.”

Now, we’re not saying it has anything to do with 300,000 Puerto Ricans who already moved to Florida who will be able to vote in the 2018 Pie Fight if they register to vote in Florida by October 10 but, you know, it doesn’t hurt to remind ourselves of that.

Also, too: FL Gov. Bat Boy Rick Scott is gonna run to become Senator Bat Boy. What a coinkydink! Totally not related. Not a chance. No way.

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors