Dayton, Ohio Wakes Up To Catastrophic Damage From Powerful Tornado

Ohio wakes up this morning to news of a devastated Dayton and the surrounding area.

Alysin Camerota describes a "harrowing night in Ohio."

"Several tornadoes touched down in the Dayton area, it's still dark there, and the sun is just rising. We're told there is significant damage. The city of Salina, Ohio, about 60 miles away was also hit hard by a tornado overnight.

"There is extensive damage, highways and roads are covered in debris, as you can see a little bit in these dark shots that we have on our screen right now. Dozens of tornadoes have been reported across multiple states from Colorado to Indiana in just there is also historic flooding affecting Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Arkansas River is reaching record-breaking levels."

A very historical and is absolutely heartbreaking night in Ohio. A large and extremely dangerous tornado hit Dayton, Ohio. Whatever you are doing, stop and say a prayer for everyone impacted. #ohwx #Dayton pic.twitter.com/iK3kAYNieF — Christopher Pipkin (@ChrisAlanWx) May 28, 2019

BREAKING: Video clearly shows the first tornado that hit metro Dayton, Ohio - catastrophic damage is being reported. pic.twitter.com/Kdl55uwjYe — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) May 28, 2019

Scattered debris and damaged buildings in Dayton, Ohio, show impact of "large and dangerous" tornado as storm aftermath is revealed.



More than 80,000 people in Ohio are without power, but no deaths have been reported. https://t.co/3ONCAifmNN pic.twitter.com/Tf7LGNoy9F — ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Officials in #Dayton, #Ohio, give update after huge tornado and severe storms. @NWSILN says 70,000 power customers dealing with outage, impacting 5 million people. Dayton city manager just said water plants and pump stations are affected. @KATUNews #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/rSo4EYNCMi — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) May 28, 2019

Tornado warnings interrupt #Bachelorette and this weatherman is tired of your complaints.

"I'm done with you people!"

#TornadoWarning #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/yBBM1RC6E9 — pod4g (@pod4g) May 28, 2019

Radar loop of massive debris ball whirling just north of downtown #Dayton, Ohio.



This is debris lofted by the tornado that the radar mistakes as hail/heavy precipitation. It's that blob at the tip of the hook. A heart-sinking signature. pic.twitter.com/a1nU8yurHo

Per Mayor Nan Whaley: The City of Dayton, Ohio does not know yet the extent of tornado damage. Entire City under boil water advisory. The tornado damage is significant. Residents are without basic services. Water is not running. Generators being brought in on an emergency order. — Scott Ford (@ScottFordTVGuy) May 28, 2019

Live video and blog: 51 tornado reports nationwide, 6 in Ohio; search and rescue underway in Dayton https://t.co/HcmPWZZbnl via @fox8news — Gary Efanti (@efanti_gary) May 28, 2019

What do you do when you're in a car and find yourself on a collision course with a tornado? @TWCAlexWilson uses Immersive Mixed Reality to demonstrate what you should and shouldn't do. pic.twitter.com/TPFgsmhQNX — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 28, 2019