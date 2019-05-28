Dayton, Ohio Wakes Up To Catastrophic Damage From Powerful Tornado

Ohio wakes up this morning to news of a devastated Dayton and the surrounding area.
Alysin Camerota describes a "harrowing night in Ohio."
"Several tornadoes touched down in the Dayton area, it's still dark there, and the sun is just rising. We're told there is significant damage. The city of Salina, Ohio, about 60 miles away was also hit hard by a tornado overnight.
"There is extensive damage, highways and roads are covered in debris, as you can see a little bit in these dark shots that we have on our screen right now. Dozens of tornadoes have been reported across multiple states from Colorado to Indiana in just there is also historic flooding affecting Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Arkansas River is reaching record-breaking levels."