Florida Hit Hard By Massive Tornado Swarm From Hurricane Milton

Search-and-rescue efforts are underway in Florida today after Hurricane Milton spawned powerful tornadoes across the state. The tornadoes were reported to have damaged more than a hundred structures around the state, authorities said. Via the New York Times:

At least 116 tornado warnings had been issued across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference just before 8 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday. Mr. DeSantis said there were 19 confirmed tornadoes in the state. A tornado warning is issued after a tornado is seen by a spotter or shows up on a radar. It is an urgent alert to take shelter. The National Weather Service later looks into each one for confirmation. “Numerous counties have reported tornado damage,” Mr. DeSantis said. Kevin Guthrie, the executive director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said that early reports indicated about 125 homes were destroyed, mostly mobile homes in senior communities. Some of the earliest reports of severe damage from tornadoes came from St. Lucie County on Florida’s Atlantic coast, about 140 miles east from where Milton made landfall. Crews were sifting through the rubble at the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in Lakewood Park, Fla., on Wednesday evening. Sheriff Keith Pearson of St. Lucie County told WPBF, an ABC affiliate station, that “multiple tornadoes” touched down in the Spanish Lakes community, and “we have lost some life.”

This morning, 3.2 million Floridians are without power.

You know what Ron DeSantis didn't say? "Climate change." Because state employees are not allowed to say "climate change." If people talked about "climate change," they might get the idea that the anti-climate policies DeSantis pursued had something to do with the overwhelming chaos they have to deal with now.

Which is probably why Ron DeSantis doesn't want state employees to say "climate change."

MILTON'S TORNADOES

There were at least 126 tornado warnings from Milton on Wednesday in Florida which is the second most warnings issued in a single day for any state... #OHwx pic.twitter.com/eIrdgtsmgM — Ryan Marando (@ryanmarando) October 10, 2024

Wow! My cousin sent this to me by a neighbor of his of the tornado that struck Wellington, FL from earlier today. Incredible speed & power that tornado possessed. #HurricaneMilton #flwx pic.twitter.com/QnF8hRQTQo — Thee 🌪ornadorologist (@tornadorology) October 9, 2024

A tornado touched down at the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office headquarters and took out one of its facilities before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida.https://t.co/ckifOj4Vtx — The National Desk (@TND) October 10, 2024

First #Florida death confirmed as 2 million people without power, death toll still unclear



Several people have died at a nursing home in Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County, due to a tornado - local police



-Scene of Hurricane #Milton#miltonhurricane #Tampa #Huracan #HurricanMilton pic.twitter.com/fqC0oqbEaA — World Discovery By SP (@WorldDiscoverSP) October 10, 2024