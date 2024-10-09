Officials Tell Florida Residents: 'If You Can Get Out, Get Out'

An estimated 2 million residents have already evacuated, and officials are urging people to get out while they still can. But there are no rental cars available because of Hurricane Helene, and many people just don't have the money. Via Tampa Bay Times:

Hurricane Milton was still a powerful Category 5 storm early Wednesday as it barreled toward Florida’s west coast.

Landfall was expected in west-central Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters predict the storm will maintain 130 mph winds, a Category 4 storm, when it reaches land.

The storm was about 300 miles southwest of Tampa and moving northeast at 14 mph with 160-mph winds as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 30 miles from its center and tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 125 miles.