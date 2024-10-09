Officials Tell Florida Residents: 'If You Can Get Out, Get Out'

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm.
By Susie MadrakOctober 9, 2024

An estimated 2 million residents have already evacuated, and officials are urging people to get out while they still can. But there are no rental cars available because of Hurricane Helene, and many people just don't have the money. Via Tampa Bay Times:

Hurricane Milton was still a powerful Category 5 storm early Wednesday as it barreled toward Florida’s west coast.

Landfall was expected in west-central Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters predict the storm will maintain 130 mph winds, a Category 4 storm, when it reaches land.

The storm was about 300 miles southwest of Tampa and moving northeast at 14 mph with 160-mph winds as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 30 miles from its center and tropical storm-force winds extended outward up to 125 miles.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon