Russian State TV Celebrates Trump's Win By Showing Melania's Nudes

Speculation is that this is Putin's way of sending Trump a message in a way that Trump would understand. Putin has not called to congratulate Trump. As Julia Davis notes, "Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump's upcoming return to the White House."

Not exactly subtle these Russians. And Putin was right. Trump called Putin today.

Source: Newsweek

A Russian state television network congratulated Melania Trump on her husband's reelection as president of the United States by showing nude photographs of her on live television, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On the show 60 minutes, Russian television presenters, husband and wife Yevgeny Popov and Olga Skabeyeva, spoke about Donald Trump's reelection and showed numerous photos from Melania Trump's modeling days on screen, including nude photographs from a GQ profile in 2000.

Julia Davis, founder of the Russia Media Monitor watchdog group, posted video of the broadcast alongside the caption: "Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump's upcoming return to the White House. Olga Skabeeva is trying not to laugh. This was probably her idea."

During the broadcast Skabeyeva, could not hold back a smile, while Popov said: "Now that Melania Trump's husband has finally won, she is getting ready to come back to the White House for a second time. Here is how Melania looked in the year 2000. This is the cover of the magazine GQ.

"The future first lady lies on top of furs in a negligee. Inside the magazine, Melania's sexy photos near a private plane and aboard the plane. In one of the shots, the model is wearing only her underwear, lying on a blue carpet with the U.S. seal, as though the editors of the men's magazine knew something in advance about the future of their model."