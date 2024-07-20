KremlinTV Celebrates J.D. Vance As Trump's Running Mate

Russians are celebrating and popping open the champagne as their preferred choice for Trump's running mate is now officially in the race. They hope, and with good reason, that if Trump is elected all American military support for Ukraine will end and they can go back to taking Ukraine and the rest of Eastern Europe they held when the Soviet Union existed. That's the mad dream of Vladimir Putin anyway. And with Trump and J.D. Vance's help, it's certainly a possibility. So it's no wonder that Kremlin propagandist was so giddy the other day. Or why Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in such a good mood talking about J.D. Vance.

Source: Mediate

A Russian state media propagandist called Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “Trumpier” than former President Donald Trump after the latter tapped the 39-year-old to be his 2024 running mate earlier this week.

...

Olga Skabeyeva, who is known for her anti-West screeds on Russian airwaves, celebrated Vance during a TV segment that was flagged on social media by Julia Davis with The Daily Beast and translated by the YouTube channel Russian Media Monitor.

During the segment that was flagged, Skabeyeva told her audience that Vance had been selected and recalled his opposition to the American government’s funding Ukraine’s defensive war against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022.

...

She went on to say that if Trump wins the November election, Vance would be “a real catastrophe for Ukraine,” citing the senator’s prior comments about ending U.S. military support for Kyiv and encouraging its leaders to cede territory to Russia to end the war.

Skabeyeva also commented that if Trump wins in November, Vance could potentially influence the 45th president to take what she called “an even more skeptical position on Ukraine.”

“It’s being said that Vance is Trumpier than Trump. If Donald Trump is assassinated, another Trump would remain,” she added.