Vivek Ramaswamy Tells DREAMers To Pound Sand On Mass Deportations

The cruelty is the point with these disgusting excuses for human beings. Maybe they can do something about illegal immigrant Elon while they're at it. The incompetent first Trump administration got their rear ends handed to them during their last attempt to deport all of the DREAMers who were living in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, otherwise known as DACA.

Now they're ready to do it again with Trump's plans for mass deportations, that would destroy the United States' economy.

Trump supporter Vivek Ramaswamy, who could end up with a job in the Trump administration, made an appearance on ABC's This Week, and was asked about whether Trump would actually follow through with his threat or not, and when host Jonathan Karl brought up the DREAMers, who were brought here as children, Ramaswamy basically told them all to pound sand.

KARL: Now, obviously, Trump's promised --and you've talked a lot about this, the -- you know, mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

First of all, do you really think that we're going to see him round up and deport upwards of 11 -- sometimes he's put the numbers high as 20 million people out of the United States? Is that really going to happen?

RAMASWAMY: Donald Trump's campaign promise was the largest mass deportation in American history.

KARL: OK.

RAMASWAMY: And he's going to keep that promise.

And I’ll tell you let's just start very pragmatically here, I think most Americans agree with this. You take the number of people who have entered the country just in the last 18 to 24 months. That's millions of undocumented immigrants, illegal migrants who have really no place in this country, anybody who's committed a crime -- automatically, that already is the largest mass deportation in American history.

Now take that to the next level, not an iota, not a cent of government spending should go to subsidize this. Not to sanctuary cities, not to federal aid to people who are in this country illegally, and we're going to see a large number, by the millions of self deportations as well.

And so, these are pragmatic places to start that would give us yes, the largest mass deportation in American history --

KARL: But fall far short of 11 million or more.

RAMASWAMY: We're going to -- we’re going to go step by step aggressively. Donald Trump's going to stay true to his campaign pledge but in a way that respects the dignity of the Americans who are already here.

KARL: OK. So --

RAMASWAMY: And I do think it's offensive to use when we have $35 trillion of national debt, government funds to subsidize this type of illegal migration. That's half the problem.

And if any illegal migrant is no longer a customer of the welfare state, you're going to see self deportations --

KARL: Let me --

RAMASWAMY: -- combined with deportations of those who enter --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Let me ask you though I mean there's been a lot of attention over the years to people known as the DREAMers. These are -- these are people who came into the United States with their parents as young children, grew up here, went to school here, some of them great success stories. But they're -- but they are still undocumented immigrants.

And there's a lot of concern, some of them are deeply frightened by what they heard from Donald Trump during the campaign.

I want to play just -- just two, you know, the words from two of these DREAMers of what they’ve said of their concerns now after the election, and get you to respond.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JESSICA CORTEZ, DACA RECIPIENT: I could wake up tomorrow and there could be animmigration agent, you know, an ICE agent outside of my house, or outside of my mom’s house. We don't know.

REYNA MONTOYA, DACA RECIPIENT AND ALIENTO FOUNDER: We are not what you're seeing on TV. We are people who have been living here for over ten years, who call Arizona home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: I mean, they're worried about getting that knock on the door.

RAMASWAMY: Look, I say this as the kid of legal immigrants to this country, as the proud child of legal immigrants to the United States of America. If your first act of entering this country broke the law, that doesn't allow you to remain in this country. You have no right to enter the United States legal – illegally.

KARL: I mean they came in as two or three, five years old.

RAMASWAMY: Well, let me – let me just say a few words about this. I think we’re going to be pragmatic. A few basic principles that all Americans agree with are this, OK? One is no migration without consent. Think about your nation like a body. Number two is, that consent should only be granted, and should be granted, to migrants who benefit the United States of America. But those who enter without consent must be removed.

And I think that those are very pragmatic principles that most Americans agree with.



KARL: But I'm asking you about – so they must be removed, these – these people that have spent their entire lives growing up –

RAMASWAMY: I'm going to separate – I'm going to separate two discussions here. First is, let's talk about what the legal immigration system ought to look like.

KARL: Yes.

RAMASWAMY: Do we have a broken legal immigration system? Yes, we do. But I think the first step is going to be to restore the rule of law, to do it in a very pragmatic way, Jonathan, a pragmatic way, that says, let’s just start. I don't think you disagree with me. I would – I would hope not. I don’t think most Americans do, to say, those who have entered in the last couple of years, they haven’t established roots in the county, those who have committed a crime, they should be out of this country. That is by the millions. That alone would be the largest mass deportation. Combine that with ending government aid for all illegals and see self-deportations.