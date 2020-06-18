MSNBC Legal Analyst Mercilessly Mocks Trump Administration's Incompetence At Supreme Court

MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal had himself a good ole time dunking on the astonishing ineptitude of the Trump administration's DACA loss at the Supreme Court. Katyal knows of which he speaks, being a member of the Supreme Court bar and having argued more cases there than any other minority in history. Basically, he said it's extremely hard to lose a case if you're arguing in favor of the executive branch, because the Supreme Court by default starts with a position of deference and respect. Not here, though, and not today.
AYMAN MOHYELDIN (ANCHOR): I want to pick up on that point for a moment. Does this case in itself, Neal, aside from this specific issue of DACA, does it address any issue about presidential overreach? That was at the core I understand from the attorneys generals who brought this forward -- they were arguing that this represented a bit of a presidential overreach.
KATYAL: Exactly. The Trump administration oddly came in and said this is a violation of executive power, what President Obama did, which is the first time the Trump administration has ever thought anything was a violation of executive power. Normally they go into court and say the president can do anything he wants.
MOHYELDIN: Right.
KATYAL: So it's always been a bit bogus, and what the Supreme Court today said was no, you didn't even explain how this is an abuse of presidential power. All this is is deferring enforcement, which is a quintessential thing presidents can do. Now look, they said maybe you can do this, but you have to have a good reason and actually explain yourself, and Trump administration, you didn't even bother to do that. Incompetent.
I'm not sure what Yale did to warrant that shade from Katyal, but that's a topic on which he also knows his stuff, having attended law school there, so I'm just gonna take his word and laugh. But as far as the outright incompetence, we can be grateful for small things. I'd hate to think what a competent administration with Trump's goals could accomplish if it were in power.